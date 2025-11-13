SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

