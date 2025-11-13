PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Marriott International worth $121,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $291.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day moving average is $266.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.40.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

