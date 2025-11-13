Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,255 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BATS JMST opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

