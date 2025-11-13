Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 91,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance
INDA opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.
iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
