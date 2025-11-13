Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 91,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.