Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 26,631 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after buying an additional 781,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 243,611 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 267.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,506 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.8%

BBWI stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

