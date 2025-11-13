Morgan Stanley Cuts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $175.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $121.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $117.26 and a twelve month high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.0% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $22,891,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.0% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

