Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $336,000 in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 392,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

