Bailard Inc. Sells 2,361 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 94.3% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.78. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

