Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 242,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 535,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 595,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 49,879 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 569,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $57.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

