Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 29,814 Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 976.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $420.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 130.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

