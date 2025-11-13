Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $375,000 in Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seabridge Gold currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SA opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20).

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

