Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $317.08 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,174.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

