Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 5,383 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $44.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.