Metis Global Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $85,143,000. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Grab by 50.6% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 35,148,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 70.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,150,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grab by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,027,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,114,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,675 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

