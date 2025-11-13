Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 8,584 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 470,391 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,581,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,267,000 after purchasing an additional 316,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

