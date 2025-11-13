Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TSN opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Santander initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.