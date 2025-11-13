Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 218.7% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.