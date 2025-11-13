VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

