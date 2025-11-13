Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $335.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.02 and a 200-day moving average of $310.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

