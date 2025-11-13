First Western Trust Bank Sells 1,730 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First Western Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 171.1% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.