Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Position Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DAR stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

