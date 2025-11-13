Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 496,866 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ichor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ichor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $13,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

