Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $411,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

