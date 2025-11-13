National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $90.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of NHI opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 116.09%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

