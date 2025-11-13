Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 829,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 73,191 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 158,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

