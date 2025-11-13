Liam Condon Purchases 10 Shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,165 per share, for a total transaction of £216.50.
Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 10th, Liam Condon bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,079 per share, with a total value of £249.48.
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,176 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,045.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,824.97. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,198. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
