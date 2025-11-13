Liam Condon Purchases 10 Shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,165 per share, for a total transaction of £216.50.

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Liam Condon bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,079 per share, with a total value of £249.48.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,176 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,045.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,824.97. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,198. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,420 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,230.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

