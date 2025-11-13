Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Enersys $ENS

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Enersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the second quarter valued at $784,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 36.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Enersys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $138.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.27 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

