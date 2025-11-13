IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded IBEX from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

IBEX Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

IBEX stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $495.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. IBEX has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $42.99.

In other IBEX news, insider Julie K. Casteel sold 5,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,905. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 45,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,751,100.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,841.11. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,315 shares of company stock worth $3,036,165. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 392.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

