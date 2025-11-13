Australia United Mining (ASX:AYM) Insider Sells A$19,707.68 in Stock

Australia United Mining Limited (ASX:AYM – Get Free Report) insider Xiaojing Wang sold 4,926,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00, for a total value of A$19,707.68.

Xiaojing Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Xiaojing Wang sold 574,579 shares of Australia United Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01, for a total value of A$2,872.90.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Xiaojing Wang sold 1,100,000 shares of Australia United Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00, for a total value of A$4,400.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Australia United Mining Company Profile

Australia United Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel ores. It holds interests in the Forsayth project located near Forsayth town in North Queensland; the Karangi project located near Coffs Harbour; the Sofala project located near Bathurst in the central west of New South Wales; and the Honeybugle project located in New South Wales.

