Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 54,740 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,740 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $402,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,875. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,448.86 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,471.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,330.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,244.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

