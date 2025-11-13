The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Position Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,634,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 446,889 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $695,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 183.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $148.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

