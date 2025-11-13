Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens began coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Vertex Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Vertex has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,348,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth $88,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 231.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,097 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,381,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,632,000 after purchasing an additional 974,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

