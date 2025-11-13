Fiera Capital Corp Buys 10,338 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 887,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $80,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $78.57 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

