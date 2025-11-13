Reviewing Cycurion (CYCU) and Its Peers

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cycurion to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cycurion alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cycurion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 414 710 1128 72 2.37

Profitability

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 419.97%. Given Cycurion’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Cycurion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05% Cycurion Competitors -36.58% -31.88% -5.27%

Risk & Volatility

Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s competitors have a beta of 8.39, suggesting that their average share price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cycurion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $17.77 million $1.23 million -0.15 Cycurion Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 19.61

Cycurion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cycurion competitors beat Cycurion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Cycurion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

Receive News & Ratings for Cycurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cycurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.