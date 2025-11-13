EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Holdings Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $51,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 213,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,239,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $643.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

