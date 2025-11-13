Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $63,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $172,139,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $588.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $524.35 and a 200-day moving average of $465.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,825,699. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

