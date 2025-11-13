Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

