Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,291 Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 127.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,031 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 721.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.4%

EXEL opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.