Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Insider Sells $82,915.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Woelfel sold 721 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $82,915.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,795. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jessica Woelfel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Jessica Woelfel sold 368 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $41,348.48.

On Monday, September 29th, Jessica Woelfel sold 5,611 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $531,922.80.

On Friday, August 22nd, Jessica Woelfel sold 692 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $65,442.44.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

