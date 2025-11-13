Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $92,085,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,076.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,349,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $403.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.14 and its 200 day moving average is $450.72. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $392.89 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

