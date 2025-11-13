Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,922 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $53,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,856,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Waste Management by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 15,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average is $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

