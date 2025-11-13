Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,278 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $337.05 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.03 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

