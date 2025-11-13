Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $428,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 563,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 99,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.7%

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,246,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $99,999,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,596,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,783,224.79. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $2,937,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,526,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,236,168.32. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,593,948 shares of company stock valued at $122,396,905 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

