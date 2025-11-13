Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $68,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

