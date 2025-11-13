17,398 Shares in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Geo Group by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,608,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after buying an additional 1,976,544 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Geo Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 799,500 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Geo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,875,000. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,184,000. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Geo Group stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Geo Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Jones Trading cut their target price on Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

