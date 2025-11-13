Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $92,982.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,908.28. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $358,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,818.56. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 924,789 shares of company stock valued at $59,515,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.