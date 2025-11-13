D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 36.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 279.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

