Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,615,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 587,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.