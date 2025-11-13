Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 9,569 Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $84,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 65.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.5%

TIGO opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.