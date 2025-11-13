PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGGE opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.
About Capital Group Global Equity ETF
The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
